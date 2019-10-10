UrduPoint.com
Qatari Emir Discusses Ties With Turkey In Call With Erdogan Amid Syria Offensive - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:39 AM

Qatari Emir Discusses Ties With Turkey in Call With Erdogan Amid Syria Offensive - Reports

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed strategic relations between friendly Doha and Ankara in a phone call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, media reported on Thursday amid Turkey's military offensive in the north of Syria

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed strategic relations between friendly Doha and Ankara in a phone call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, media reported on Thursday amid Turkey's military offensive in the north of Syria.

During his call late on Wednesday, the emir also addressed ways to support and strengthen bilateral ties with Turkey, the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

The reports added that the two leaders had also discussed the latest developments in the region, including the situation in Syria.

Notably, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates � Qatar's Gulf neighbors �have condemned Turkey's operation in Syria.

Ankara's offensive against Kurdish militia and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) began on Wednesday.

Syrian media have reported that Turkish warplanes had struck settlements in Syria's Hasakah and Raqqa provinces. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces responded by attacking targets in several border areas in Syria and Turkey.

