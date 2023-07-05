Open Menu

Raisi Urges Faster Development Of Iran's Chabahar Port - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Raisi Urges Faster Development of Iran's Chabahar Port - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on the relevant institutions to boost the development of the Iranian deep-sea port of Chabahar as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), during a meeting with the cabinet of ministers, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Wednesday.

Raisi referred to the meeting of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, who highlighted the importance of the Chabahar port, which is designed to connect the Central Asian region with international waters, the report said.

On June 26, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, told Sputnik that Tehran and Moscow planned to sign a memorandum on establishing free economic zones in the Iranian seaports of Anzali and Chabahar, as well as in Moscow and the port of Lotus in Russia's Astrakhan Region.

Abdolmaleki added that Russian entrepreneurs were interested in working on free economic zones both in Anzali, located near the Caspian Sea in northern Iran, and in Chabahar, located in southern Iran on the coast of the Arabian Gulf, with a view to using them for goods transportation via the INSTC from the Indian Ocean.

The INSTC is an international multi-mode network nearly 4,500 miles (7,200 kilometers) long, connecting Russia's St. Petersburg and India's Mumbai. The corridor is an alternative to the sea route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean countries via the Suez Canal. There are three routes, namely, the Trans-Caspian (using railways and ports), Western and Eastern (land routes).

Related Topics

India Mumbai Iran Moscow Russia Europe Suez Chabahar Tehran Astrakhan St. Petersburg June Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Excitin ..

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

24 minutes ago
 PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

37 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

1 hour ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

2 hours ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From World