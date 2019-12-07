Rape victim set ablaze by five men dies in Dehli hospital

(@fidahassanain)

The locals say that the rape victim was fighting legal battle against the accused persons and was on her way to court in Rae Braili when five men including two who had earlier subjected her to rape, took her out of village to a field, poured Kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze.

New Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 7th, 2019) A 23-year old woman who was allegedly set ablaze by five men accused of raping her died at a local hospital in Dehli here on Friday night, the reports said here on Saturday.

The rape victim, the resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, who was airlifted to Dehli and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital died after hours long fight there due to heart failure. “After hours long, the rape victim died at 11: 10 pm due to cardiac arrest,” the Sardurjung Hospital spokesperson confirmed. He said: “ She suffered from cardiac arrest at 11: 10 pm and the doctors tried their best to resuscitate her but she could not survive,”.

Initially, the victim girl was admitted to a Lukhnow hospital on Thursday after her 90 per cent body had burnt but she was airlifted to New Dehli for better treatment.

The woman was set ablaze by five men including two who were earlier accused of raping her in December. She was on her way to court in Rae Bareli to attend hearing of a rape case against two men. As she reached near Sindupur village in Unnao district the five men abducted her and took her out to a field and poured kerosene oil on her and set her ablaze.

According to the victim’s family, her last chilling words were: “Bhaiya mujhe bacha lo, mujhe marna nahi hey. Jinhunne mere sath yea kiya hey, unhen mai maut ki saza partey dekhna chahti hun,” (Please save me my brother; I don’t want to die and I am very keen to see those hang to death who have done this to me,”.

According to Uttar Pradesh police, the victim girl had filed a case in March alleging that he was raped between January 19 and Dec 12, 2018 by one of the suspects on the pretext that she would marry her.

Later she recorded her statement to a local magistrate wherein she alleged that Shivam and Shubham Triedi had abducted and raped her last year in Dec.

Shubham along with his accomplice Shivam abducted and raped her just ten days after his bail in the rape case, the police said. Police also said that Shubham was continuing following and threatening her soon after her bail in the case.

Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi and Umesh Bajpai are the other three accused in the case who set her ablaze on her way to the court. After the first incident, victim and her family visited Bihar police station close to the Sindhupur village in Unnao several times but the police did not bother to hear their complaints. The sources said that one of the five accused was the son of the village pradhan against whom the woman had lodged the rape complaint. The victim’s family also said that their relatives had been getting threats for pursing the case.

According to the locals, the victim girl ran one km for help, called 112 from someone’s mobile phone and informed the police but nobody came to rescue her from the five men who thrashed her, doused her with kerosene oil and set her ablaze. She was walking to the nearby railway station when the group took her to a field outside the village and poured petrol on her. The police reached the spot but she was burnt and was in a horrible condition while the accused had fled away by then. Ravindra, an eye witness was sitting by the roadside, said that he was so frightened to see the incident and went to pick up his stick. “She came to me and she was severely burnt,” said the witness, adding that she was calling out for help.