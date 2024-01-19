RDMC hosts local vendor EXPO in Balochistan

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation, hosted an EXPO for local vendors in Quetta.

RDMC operates in Pakistan under a Joint Venture agreement with the provincial government and the Federal government.

This EXPO, the first of its kind in the sector, invited the participation of suitably qualified vendors from across Pakistan, with a special focus on those within the project area in the district of Chagaiand the rest of Balochistan province,to participate in the Vendor EXPO which was spearheaded by the RDMC Supply Chain team.

The EXPO was intended to provide companies from Chagai and Balochistan with an opportunity to present their businesses and to meet with other large-scale Pakistan companies.

The forum also created an opportunity for companies from the Balochistan province as well as larger national companies in Pakistan to register their interest in participating in the Reko Diq project construction.

RDMC is focused on developing and building relationships with local companies where their capability and market competitiveness allows.

More than 150 companies were represented at this event which facilitated networking between the company management and local vendors.

The EXPO took place in two groups in Quetta andparticipants were briefed on the project, the ethos of the company and the areas where RDMC would be engaging local businesses as contractors.

The presentation was followed by a question-answer session.

RDMC Supply Chain team leadership initiated this exercise in 2023 with an advertisement inviting interested vendors to submittheir details.

RDMC, in line with the philosophy of its parent organization Barrick, believes that supply chain is a core enabler for local development and the achievement of Barrick’s sustainability strategy.

A diverse range of companies involved in construction, quarrying, general supply, minerals,industrial related industries along with other areas of business took part in the EXPO.

RDMC was represented by its Country Manager, head of Supply Chain and other leaders. Speaking at the event Martin Heunes who leads the Supply Chain team for Reko Diq said: “This EXPO is a conscious step we have taken to ensure we create an inclusive business, engaging suitably qualified vendors who understand and share our values and seek to work with us as we develop the world class Reko Diq copper-gold mine in Chagai. My team and I look forward to engaging further with some participants and we are confident we will create collaborations that will be mutually beneficial.”

APP/ask.