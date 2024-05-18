Beijing Leads The Nation In 5G Base Stations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Beijing has constructed about 114,500 5G base stations as of April, with a density of 52 stations per 10,000 people, ranking first in China, said an official
"Beijing is actively promoting a signal upgrade campaign, focusing on improving network coverage in key areas," said Su Shaolin, head of the Beijing Communications Administration, emphasizing the city's ambition to lead the nation in massive connectivity.
To accelerate the transition to 10-gigabit-per-second-speed for internet, Beijing has implemented several initiatives, including the country's first 10-gigabit optical network plan, Su said.
By April, 5G mobile subscribers in Beijing reached 21.27 million, accounting for 53.
1 percent of the city's total mobile users. Additionally, gigabit broadband users surged to 2.54 million, representing 26.9 percent of total broadband users, according to the administration, ecns reported.
Furthermore, 862 5G virtual private networks have been established across various industries, focusing on smart education, healthcare, tourism, media convergence, internet connected vehicles, and industrial internet. Beijing is actively cultivating demonstration projects to showcase the transformative power of 5G technology, Su said.
Beijing boasts the country's largest number of internet companies as of April, exceeding 22,000. The city also ranks second nationwide in website registration, with a total of 405,600 websites, he said.
