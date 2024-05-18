Open Menu

Government Organizing Open Katchehri To Solve People Problems: Toru

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:21 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru on Saturday said that the present government is organizing open katcheries in different areas to solve the problems faced by the people at their doorsteps.

People may feel free to come to government offices and contact us in case of any problems.

He was addressing an Open Katchehri organized by the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Khanjar kali Mardan. Besides District Health Officer Mardan Dr Javed Iqbal and Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ibrahim Khan, district officers of various provincial departments participated in the open court.

On this occasion, the people of the area welcomed the provincial food minister and all the district heads on their arrival in Khanjar kali. Elders, elected representatives and social workers highlighted the problems faced by the area.

Various problems were discussed between the administrative and district heads and orders were issued on the spot to solve some problems.

Zahir Toru said that the doors of our offices are always open for the public. He instructed the concerned departments on the spot about the district level problems and directed them to find solutions to the problems and submit a report in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Ibrahim Khan assured to resolve the issues through the concerned departments.

The community thanked the Minister Food, District Administration and District Heads for this initiative for coming to their doorsteps and finding out their problems and issuing instructions and orders for their proper solution.

