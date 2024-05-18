Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 09:21 PM
Pakistan's Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Hasan Zaigham on Saturday visited the Kyrgyz National Hospital to inquire about the wellbeing of Pakistani National Shahzaib who was under treatment there
According to the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch, a few other Pakistanis who were injured had been discharged from the hospital after providing the first aid.
Earlier in a video message, Hasan Zaigham briefing the detail of the incidents in Kyrgyzstan said that last night, some local extremist elements attacked the international student's hostels and their residents in Bishkek.
He said according to the Kyrgyz government, six hostels came under attack and some 14 international students got injured during the attacks.
The Pakistani mission in the country was told that a Pakistani student Shahzaib was under treatment at Kyrgyz National Hospital, he said adding that under the direction of the prime minister he visited the hospital and enquired about health of Shahzaib who was stable now.
The envoy informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar had extended special directives to provide every possible assistance to the Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.
The Kyrgyz government has assured that the safety of the international students in the country would be ensured while the Kyrgyz Police was also active to ensure safety of the international students.
We are also told that investigation to probe the matter had been started and some miscreants involved in the incidents had also been arrested.
Hasan Zaigham said the Pakistan embassy was busy in providing the required assistance and the embassy had received over 500 phone calls so far at its emergency number.
He also asked the families of the students to remain in contact with the Pakistan embassy to seek any information or assistance.
