SCCI Demands Measures To Broaden Existing Tax-base
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2024 | 09:16 PM
President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Saturday demanded for taking further measures to broaden the existing tax-base
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq on Saturday demanded for taking further measures to broaden the existing tax-base.
While giving proposals for fiscal year 2024-25, he said KP is a net exporter of electricity and gas, despite of the fact that other provinces are charged equal rates with other federating units, which is totally unfair and unjustifiable.
The KP's total oil production is 31000 barrels per day, which is 42 percent share of the whole country's oil production, Fuad said. He suggested for the the establishment of an oil refinery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein oil reserves were available in surplus quantity.
Fuad asked to revive IDBP for the provision of loans on easy terms to promote industry in the province.
He mentioned that from 30 to 32 billion Dollars through human resources were official and the same figure amount was unofficial in the shape of foreign exchange. Therefore, he called for launching a special technical training program for human resources of the country.
The conference was attended by presidents of all chambers of Pakistan, FPCCI office bearers and association presidents.
The SCCI president said that KP was producing 6500 megawatt electricity in which 2700 megawatt was utilized in summer and only 1100 megawatt in winter season, rest of the produced electricity exported to the national grid.
He said the U.S has imposed anti-dumping duty on China, there is an opportunity of 100billion Dollar export for Pakistan.
He asked the government to pursue Chinese investors to make investments and take benefit from 100billion dollar export that will promote industrial and economic activities in KP and create employment opportunities for many people in the province.
Giving examples of Bangladesh, Japan and Korea, Fuad said these countries open import and produce finishing products by getting raw material and then exporting and increasing their foreign exchange.
The SCCI chief expressed grave concern over payment of Rs 8 trillion interests on loans.
Talking about hydel, nuclear and thermal power, Fuad said all these resources expenditure is only Rs11 per unit but due to inefficiency of power distribution companies, thieves and growing line losses, Rs23 per unit has been increased in it, calling for steps for its eradication at government level.
The chamber president, while commenting on the increasing gas crisis and low pressure said that people have been forced to disconnect gas over high gas prices and use alternative sources of fuel.
Emphasizing the need of broadening tax-base through reforms, Fuad said according to rough estimates, nearly 30million people were paid various taxes in which salaried class also included and it is quite visible that only 120,000 members of the business community were paid over Rs 1 Million taxes every year.
The SCCI chief called for reviewing IPPs to overcome the current economic crisis.
He gave a proposal of issuance of all vehicle number plates at national level and to make distribution of income and tax-revenue as per population of the province.
He informed that KP was earning a revenue of Rs 1 billion on head of vehicle registration and taxes while Islamabad was gaining Rs 20 billion annually.
Earlier, the participants of the conference thoroughly deliberated on various proposals for FY budget 2024-25 and expressed grave concern over the huge burden of loans on the country.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif6 minutes ago
-
Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award6 minutes ago
-
NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accreditation by UN body6 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students2 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz hospital2 minutes ago
-
Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru2 minutes ago
-
HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas12 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations12 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students12 minutes ago
-
Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms12 minutes ago