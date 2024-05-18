HCCI Opposed Tax Exemptions For Oil, Ghee, Steel Industries In Tribal Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said the tax exemptions extended to Federal and Provincial Tribal Administered Areas are causing financial losses to the industries of steel, edible oil and ghee in the country's 4 provinces
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui has said the tax exemptions extended to Federal and Provincial Tribal Administered Areas are causing financial losses to the industries of steel, edible oil and ghee in the country's 4 provinces.
In a statement issued here on Saturday he pointed out that receivables in steel, edible oil and ghee industries amounted to hundreds of billions of rupees. He believed that the tax exemptions were being availed in an unjustified way and demanded an impartial audit of those exemptions.
On behalf of the business community, he called for putting an end to the discrimination being made with the steel, edible oil and ghee industries of the 4 provinces.
According to him, the oil, ghee and steel being manufactured in the tax-exempt industries of the tribal areas, are sold in the cities of the 4 provinces at throwaway rates owing to which the production of the local industry was losing markets. Due to the higher cost of production in the country's urban areas' industrial zones, the industrialists are also paying higher taxes, he said and warned that if the discrimination was continued, the local steel, edible oil and ghee industries would be destroyed.
Recent Stories
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..
Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms
PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports
DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School
Golf: PGA Championship scores
QMC disposes 150,000 tons of trash during ongoing cleanness drive: Hamza
313 raids conducted on drug dealers hideouts
Georgia president says vetoed controversial 'foreign influence' law
CM lauds Gambat Institute for performing 1,000 successful liver transplants
President visits family of Shaheed Major Babar, offers Fateha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations2 minutes ago
-
PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani students2 minutes ago
-
Seven rounded up for carrying illegal arms2 minutes ago
-
DEO Usta Muhammad visits Gandakha High School2 minutes ago
-
QMC disposes 150,000 tons of trash during ongoing cleanness drive: Hamza2 minutes ago
-
313 raids conducted on drug dealers hideouts2 minutes ago
-
CM lauds Gambat Institute for performing 1,000 successful liver transplants2 minutes ago
-
President visits family of Shaheed Major Babar, offers Fateha2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest gangsters involved in crimes against women in Narowal3 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 81,616 power pilferers in 238 days17 minutes ago
-
Crime eradication police responsibility: IGP17 minutes ago