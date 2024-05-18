LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.71 million from 121 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 224th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.71 million from 121 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 224th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that on the 224th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.76 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.83 million from 9 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.48 million from 22 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.24 million from 18 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.56 million from 12 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.56 million from 16 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.56 million from 12 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.

72 million from 14 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 224 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 4.35 billion outstanding dues from 103,108 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 632.47 million from 14,970 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 948.57 million from 13,559 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 616.56 million from 11,682 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 245.14 million from 6,089 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 407.83 million from 8,935 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 587.39 million from 12,036 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 353.97 million from 16,374 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 561.00 million from 19,463 defaulters in Kasur Circle.