RECAST - Withdrawal From Afghanistan 'Most Humiliating Event' in US History - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 was the most humiliating event in US history, former President Donald Trump said on Truth Social, Fox news reported.

"The Afghanistan disaster of exactly one year ago was the most embarrassing, incompetent, and humiliating event in the history of the United States," Trump said.

"Not the fact that we left, I was the one that got our soldier count down to 2 thousand in preparation for leaving, but the way we left, taking the military out first, 13 dead soldiers (with many badly injured), leaving many Americans behind, and giving the enemy (Taliban, under UN sanctions for terrorism) over 85 billion Dollars worth of the best military equipment in the world. So Sad!" he said.