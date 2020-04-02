UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Record 6.6 Million Americans File Weekly Jobless Claims As COVID-19 Impact On US Grows

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 07:23 PM

Record 6.6 Million Americans File Weekly Jobless Claims as COVID-19 Impact on US Grows

A record 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, doubling the previous week's all-time high, as the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic grew from the lockdown on US businesses, the Labor Department said in its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) A record 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week, doubling the previous week's all-time high, as the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic grew from the lockdown on US businesses, the Labor Department said in its weekly jobless claims report on Thursday.

"In the week ending March 28, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,648,000, an increase of 3,341,000 from the previous week's revised level," the report said. "This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series."

The department added 24,000 claims to the previous week's tally to bring the final number for that week ended March 21 to 3,307,000.

"The COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims. Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus," the report said. "States continued to identify increases related to the services industries broadly, again led by accommodation and food services."

Aside from lodging and food-and-beverage services, other industries where employment was impacted by the pandemic include health care and social assistance, manufacturing, retail, wholesale trade and construction, the report added.

The COVID-19 has infected more than 216,000 people in the United States and killed more than 5,100.

Related Topics

United States March From Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Not Discussing Oil Market With Riyadh, in T ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Sell Oil to Belarus at Market Price Plus ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Non-Working Week in Russia Will Continu ..

3 minutes ago

President issues decree appointing Abdulhamid Saee ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says No Sense for Country ..

6 minutes ago

Afghan Government, Taliban Exchange Lists of Priso ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.