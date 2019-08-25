UrduPoint.com
Redocking Of Soyuz MS-13 Spacecraft With ISS To Take 25 Minutes - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) The eventual redocking of the Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from one module of the International Space Station (ISS) to another, which will be conducted in the early hours on Monday, will take 25 minutes, NASA reported Sunday.

Earlier, it was reported that the ISS crew would redock the Soyuz MS-13 from the Zvezda module to the Poisk module. This will free up the docking port on the Zvezda module for a repeated attempt to dock the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with robot FEDOR inside, which is scheduled for 03.12 GMT on Tuesday. The Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the ISS on Saturday due to malfunction of a signal amplifier of the Kurs automated rendezvous system for the Poisk module docking port.

"Undocking of the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft from Zvezda is scheduled at 10:34 p.

m. Central time, 11:34 p.m. Eastern time [Sunday, or 03.34 GMT Monday] with redocking to Poisk scheduled at 10:59 p.m. Central time, 11:59 p.m. Eastern time [Sunday, or 03.59 GMT Monday]," NASA said in a statement.

The Soyuz MS-14 with humanoid robot Skybot F-850, nicknamed FEDOR, on board was successfully launched into space on Thursday. Earlier on Saturday, the spacecraft, however, failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS.

The ISS crew currently comprises Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague, and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano.

