UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refusal To Attend Turkey Conference Shows Taliban's Reluctance To Settle Conflict - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Refusal to Attend Turkey Conference Shows Taliban's Reluctance to Settle Conflict - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The Taliban movement's decision to refrain from taking part in any conference on the Afghan peace process, including the one in Turkey, proves its inconstancy and unwillingness to settle the protracted conflict, a source in the presidential palace in Kabul told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A day earlier, a Taliban spokesperson said that the movement would not attend any talks until all foreign military forces completely withdraw from Afghanistan. Also on Tuesday, the United Nations announced that the Afghan peace conference was scheduled to take place in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4 in cooperation with the government of Qatar.

"One thing that is clear is ... that the Taliban were more trusted and more credible before than now. The Afghan government welcomes any meeting and conference that is for peace, and as the Taliban escape from the Turkey conference, it is clear that these groups have not yet taken a step towards peace and do not believe in peace," the source said.

While Kabul has confirmed to Sputnik that its delegation would attend the event, the Taliban's political bureau in Qatar told Sputnik on Monday that the group would not join the conference if it takes place on April 16. Later, a source in the movement told Sputnik that the Taliban might attend the meeting if it was held four days later than the scheduled date.

The idea of convening international stakeholders, including Russia, China, India, Iran, and Pakistan, for an UN-mediated conference on the Afghan peace process in Turkey was voiced by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several platforms, including Moscow and Doha.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Turkey China Qatar Doha Istanbul April May Ashraf Ghani Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt declares masks mandatory to enter mosq ..

17 minutes ago

NPIs for Ramazan issued in islamabad

8 minutes ago

Khyber police seize 44 kg Charas

8 minutes ago

Ramzan Sasta Bazaars set up in Dir Lower

8 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Putin's Participa ..

8 minutes ago

People thronged to Sasta Ramadan Bazaar for buying ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.