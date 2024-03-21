'Relaxed' Ohtani starts Dodgers career with win over Padres in Seoul

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Shohei Ohtani said he felt "relaxed" after starting his Los Angeles Dodgers career with a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres in their Major League Baseball season-opening clash in Seoul on Wednesday.

Japan's Ohtani, who has been likened to a modern-day version of Babe Ruth, joined the Dodgers in December in a 10-year deal worth $700 million.

His every move this week in baseball-loving South Korea has been headline news and Gocheok Sky Dome was packed with fans wearing his number 17 jersey for the first MLB regular-season game to be played in the country.

He made a tentative start to his official Dodgers debut but hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning as Los Angeles came from behind to win the game.

The 29-year-old finished with two hits from five appearances at the plate, with one RBI.

Ohtani said he felt "relaxed coming into the game" and was pleased with his team's fighting spirit.

"The main thing is that we won," he said.

"Strong teams are able to turn things around at the end and win. The more games we have like this, the more we'll be able to win.

"It's good that we're a team that doesn't give up and can turn things around," he added.

Ohtani announced last month that he had got married and his wife Mamiko was in the crowd wearing a white Dodgers jersey and blue cap.

Ohtani entered the game facing Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish, his team-mate on Japan's World Baseball Classic-winning team last year.

Ohtani and Darvish both started their careers at Japan's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters but they were facing each other for the first time.

"He put everything into every ball he threw, and some great pitches came my way," Ohtani said of Darvish.

"It was tough for me but I'm glad I got my first hit."