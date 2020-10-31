UrduPoint.com
Renault Boss Hits Back At Plans To Block Alonso Testing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Renault boss hits back at plans to block Alonso testing

Renault team chief Cyril Abiteboul hit back on Saturday at rival teams' moves to block Fernando Alonso from testing with the French outfit at Abu Dhabi in December

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Renault team chief Cyril Abiteboul hit back on Saturday at rival teams' moves to block Fernando Alonso from testing with the French outfit at Abu Dhabi in December.

The test is scheduled for young drivers, but Renault hoped that after his long absence from Formula One, Alonso would be allowed to join them.

At a meeting of the F1 Commission last Monday, however, teams raised objections which left Abiteboul frustrated in his plan to help ease the two-time champion Spaniard back into action.

"It was the usual stuff," he told the Autosport website of Renault's rivals. "But most teams are more pragmatic. We just need to hope the FIA (International Motoring Federation) will be - Renault does so much for young drivers."Alonso, 39, has not raced a F1 car one since the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with McLaren at the end of his 17th season.

The Spaniard won his titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, and will rejoin the team for the 2021 season when it will compete as Alpine.

