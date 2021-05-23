UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Pull Out 12 Bodies From Cableway Crash Site In Italy - Representative

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rescuers Pull Out 12 Bodies From Cableway Crash Site in Italy - Representative

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Rescuers pulled out 12 bodies from the debris of a cable car crash in the north of Italy, and a total number of victims could be as high as 13, a representative of the mountain rescue services told Sputnik.

"Rescuers have uncovered 12 bodies so far. This number could change as the operation continues. There may be one more victim, but we cannot confirm it officially," the representative said.

According to earlier reports, two children were taken to a hospital in Turin in serious condition.

The incident occurred on a cableway that connects the village of Stresa and the mountain of Mottarone that overlooks Lake Maggiore. The cableway gave out close to the top of the mountain, when the cars were especially high in the air.

According to the cableway website, this line was closed during the coronavirus lockdown and reopened about a month ago. The cableway had 24-month maintenance work done several years ago.

Related Topics

Car Turin Italy May From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

27 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

42 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

1 hour ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

2 hours ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.