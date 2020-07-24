Researcher Taking Refuge in Chinese Consulate to Appear in US Court Friday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A detained Chinese researcher, who took refuge in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, California, will make her first appearance in US court on Friday, a senior Justice Department official told reporters.

"The defendant in custody, and I expect, she will make her initial appearance in court later today," the Justice Department official said on Friday.

The US authorities detained the researcher - identified as Juan Tang - on Thursday night, the official noted.

The Justice Department said earlier that Tang was charged with visa fraud on June 26. Tang worked at the University of California and hid her relation with the China's People Liberation Army, it added.