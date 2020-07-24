UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Researcher Taking Refuge In Chinese Consulate To Appear In US Court Friday - Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Researcher Taking Refuge in Chinese Consulate to Appear in US Court Friday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A detained Chinese researcher, who took refuge in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, California, will make her first appearance in US court on Friday, a senior Justice Department official told reporters.

"The defendant in custody, and I expect, she will make her initial appearance in court later today," the Justice Department official said on Friday.

The US authorities detained the researcher - identified as Juan Tang - on Thursday night, the official noted.

The Justice Department said earlier that Tang was charged with visa fraud on June 26. Tang worked at the University of California and hid her relation with the China's People Liberation Army, it added.

Related Topics

Army China San Francisco June Visa Court

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

SU academic council resolves to conduct 1st semest ..

14 minutes ago

Plant-based diets high in carbs improve type 1 dia ..

14 minutes ago

DC imposes ban on sale of toy guns, fire crackers ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.