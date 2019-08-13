UrduPoint.com
Residents Of Village Near Arkhangelsk Blast Site Asked To Leave Homes - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Residents of Village Near Arkhangelsk Blast Site Asked to Leave Homes - Local Authorities

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Residents of the Nyonoksa village, which is located near the military facility that witnessed an explosion during a rocket engine test, were told on Tuesday to leave their homes over "planned military activities" in the area, the press service of the city of Severodvinsk said.

Earlier in the day, local media reported that residents of the Nyonoksa village would be evacuated from 5:00 - 7:00 a.m. (02:00 - 04:00 GMT) over work at the military facility that was hit by the explosion.

"Nyonoksa local authorities have been informed about planned military activities [in the area].

Because of that, the residents of Nyonoksa were asked to leave the village during the activities that will be held on early Wednesday. The activities will take place in a normal mode," the press service said.

On Saturday, Rosatom said that five of its employees died in the Thursday explosion that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that there had been no emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere following the explosion, adding that the background  radiation was normal.

