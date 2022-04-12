UrduPoint.com

Restoration Work On Ta Prohm Temple Almost Completed In Cambodia's Famed Angkor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Restoration work on Ta Prohm temple almost completed in Cambodia's famed Angkor

The restoration work on Ta Prohm temple's Hall of Dancers in the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwestern Cambodia is in the final stage and is scheduled to open to the public soon, the Apsara National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The restoration work on Ta Prohm temple's Hall of Dancers in the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwestern Cambodia is in the final stage and is scheduled to open to the public soon, the Apsara National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Tuesday.

The ANA is the government agency responsible for managing, safeguarding and preserving the park situated in Siem Reap province.

Sing Sood, conservation and restoration expert of the India-Cambodia cooperation project for the preservation and restoration of Ta Prohm temple, said the restoration work on the Hall of Dancers is nearly completed and that his team is currently working on the remaining small tasks.

"In about two months, the Hall of Dancers at Ta Prohm temple, which is an India-Cambodia cooperation project since 2011, will open to tourists," he said.

This site was originally a pile of stone blocks that were almost completely damaged, the news release said. The ANA, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, has worked on the study and removal of the stones from one stage to another, with the restoration work starting in the north and ending successfully.

Ta Prohm temple was built in the late 12th century during the reign of King Jayavarman VII. The dance hall was built by Jayavarman VII and dedicated to his mother.

Ta Prohm is among the key temples in the 401-square km Angkor Archaeological Park, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992.

The park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Southeast Asian nation.

Related Topics

India Century World United Nations Siem Reap Temple Cambodia SITE From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PPP KP chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

PPP KP chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to recruit doctors, paramedic sta ..

Balochistan govt to recruit doctors, paramedic staff on ad-hoc basis

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative ties with I ..

Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative ties with India: PM Shehbaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 vivo Enhances Power and Performance with Its Lates ..

Vivo Enhances Power and Performance with Its Latest Y33T

18 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

1 hour ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.