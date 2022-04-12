The restoration work on Ta Prohm temple's Hall of Dancers in the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwestern Cambodia is in the final stage and is scheduled to open to the public soon, the Apsara National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Tuesday

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :The restoration work on Ta Prohm temple's Hall of Dancers in the famed Angkor Archaeological Park in northwestern Cambodia is in the final stage and is scheduled to open to the public soon, the Apsara National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Tuesday.

The ANA is the government agency responsible for managing, safeguarding and preserving the park situated in Siem Reap province.

Sing Sood, conservation and restoration expert of the India-Cambodia cooperation project for the preservation and restoration of Ta Prohm temple, said the restoration work on the Hall of Dancers is nearly completed and that his team is currently working on the remaining small tasks.

"In about two months, the Hall of Dancers at Ta Prohm temple, which is an India-Cambodia cooperation project since 2011, will open to tourists," he said.

This site was originally a pile of stone blocks that were almost completely damaged, the news release said. The ANA, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India, has worked on the study and removal of the stones from one stage to another, with the restoration work starting in the north and ending successfully.

Ta Prohm temple was built in the late 12th century during the reign of King Jayavarman VII. The dance hall was built by Jayavarman VII and dedicated to his mother.

Ta Prohm is among the key temples in the 401-square km Angkor Archaeological Park, which was inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992.

The park is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Southeast Asian nation.