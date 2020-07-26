REVIEW - From Peter the Great to Digitalization: Russia Holds Navy Day Parades at Main Fleet Bases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) On the last Sunday of July, Russia has marked Navy Day with spectacular parades at the main naval bases across the country and in Syria's Tartus.

In total, over 15,000 service people, a record 250 naval ships and vessels, over 100 pieces of land equipment, as well as about 80 aircraft have been involved in the celebration events.

The main parade was held in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Kronstadt. Before the start, Russian President Vladimir Putin boarded a vessel in Kronstadt to review warships that lined up in anticipation of the parade. Right there, he also held a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov.

The vessel then headed to St. Petersburg to review the parade.

In total, over 46 ships were involved in the main naval parade. The column of cutting edge Russian ships was led by a small 18th century-styled wooden vessel named Poltava. The ship is a replica of the Russian navy's first vessel and was reconstructed according to the hand-drawn sketches of first Russian Emperor Peter the Great.

The parade showcased the Vice Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine warfare ship, Stoyky corvette, Minsk and Patriot large landing ships, Orel nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine, Vasily Bykov patrol ship, Kazanets and Urengoy small anti-submarine ships, Liven and Passat small missile ships, as well as Chuvashia missile boat.

A holistic defensive approach of the Russian armed forces was highlighted by the land and aerial parts of the parade. The flyover featured 41 aircraft.

The parade was held with a reduced number of spectators due to pandemic restrictions. The entry to the city of Kronstadt was restricted, and only local residents were allowed in.

Other countries were presented by military attaches. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, attaches from over 30 nations attended the parade in St. Petersburg.

UNIQUE HARDWARE & DIGITALIZATION

During the parade, Putin paid tribute to "the guardians of maritime frontiers of the Fatherland." He said that Russia is proud of those serving in the navy as well as those designing and building ships and naval facilities.

"The modern Russian navy includes ships equipped with high-precision weapons, strategic submarines and multi-purpose submarines, cutting edge jets and other aircraft, unique weapons and special equipment," the president said in an address.

The share of advanced equipment in service with the Russian navy is constantly growing, the leader added, pledging that another 40 ships and vessels will join it in 2020.

The president noted that the navy would further work on digitalization to secure competitive advantages.

"The unique advantages and increased combat capabilities of the navy will be achieved through the widespread introduction of advanced digital technologies, hypersonic strike systems unparalleled anywhere else in the world, unmanned underwater vehicles, and the most effective means of defense," Putin stated.

FROM KAMCHATKA TO CRIMEA & BALTIYSK

Navy Day is traditionally widely celebrated in Russia ” from Far Eastern Vladivostok and Kamchatka to Severomorsk, the heart of the Northern Fleet, and the westernmost city of Baltiysk, the main base of the Baltic Fleet.

Crimea has marked Navy Day with a parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol. More than 30 warships, submarines and boats; 14 auxiliary vessels; as well as 30 aircraft and over 50 pieces of equipment of the Black Sea Fleet's army corps were involved in the event.

The parade was followed by a military sports festival, which began with a theatrical performance about the main milestones in the Black Sea Fleet's history. Then, the elements of combat training were demonstrated to the public.

Afterward, Crimeans and the city's guests had an opportunity to visit Black Sea Fleet ships and an arms exhibition.

1ST NAVAL PARADE IN DAGESTAN & CELEBRATIONS IN TARTUS

For the first time, the naval parade was held at the new Caspian Flotilla base in the city of Kaspiysk in the Russian southern republic of Dagestan.

Over 40 ships and vessels were involved in the event, which also included a flyover.

A parade was also held at the naval base in Syria's Tartus, where a Russian maritime task force is stationed. Nine warships, boats and support vessels of the Russian navy, as well as 14 Russian aircraft and two missile boats of the Syrian navy took part in the event.