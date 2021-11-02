UrduPoint.com

Rite Aid Company Agrees To Ease Vaccine Portal Online For Disabled - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The US government has negotiated a settlement with the Rite Aid Corporation to ensure its online COVID-19 vaccines portal will be accessible to individuals with disabilities, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"The US Attorney's Office for the middle District of Pennsylvania and the Justice Department announced an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) settlement agreement with Rite Aid to ensure that people with disabilities can get information about COVID-19 vaccinations and book their vaccinations online," the Justice Department said in a release.

Rite Aid is a publicly owned national drug store chain with its headquarters located in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the relese said.

(A) department compliance review discovered that individuals with vision and mobility impairments could not access a portion of Rite Aid's website known as the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Portal," the release added.

Under the terms of the agreement, within 30 days Rite Aid must conform its online COVID-19 vaccine content to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines for making information on websites accessible to users with disabilities, according to the release.

