Road Accident In Uganda Kills 32, Injures 5 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) At least 32 people have been killed and five others were injured in a road accident involving five vehicles in the western Ugandan city of Kasese, the national media reported on Wednesday, citing the local Red Cross Society and eyewitnesses.

According to the Daily Monitor newspaper, the incident took place at around 9.00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) on Tuesday along the Hima-Rugendabara highway, a section that is under reconstruction. A truck transporting a coffin reportedly collided with another vehicle, ramming into three other cars.

The Uganda Red Cross Society spokeswoman, Irene Nakasita, said that those injured were taken to the Kilembe Hospital in the Kasese district.

"There was a big truck with a coffin and people on top, while a lorry full of people followed closely behind. When the car with a coffin hit another car, the lorry behind it also rammed into it causing another accident," Alex Aliganyira, an eyewitness, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Police are investigating the incident.

More Stories From World

