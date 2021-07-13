UrduPoint.com
ROCOR Sees Vaccination As Personal Choice, Not Issue Of Spiritual Life - Synod Chancellor

Tue 13th July 2021

ROCOR Sees Vaccination as Personal Choice, Not Issue of Spiritual Life - Synod Chancellor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) considers the issue of receiving or not receiving the coronavirus vaccine as a matter of personal choice for each individual and one that is not related to spiritual life, the Synod of Bishops Chancellor protopriest Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

"Getting vaccinated or not, I think, is a personal and civic position of each individual. That is not a question of spiritual life," Serafim said.

On July 5, Metropolitan of Pskov and Porkhov Tikhon urged Christian believers to get vaccinated but acknowledged this is a choice and responsibility of each individual.

Serafim said the ROCOR leadership has not taken a position on the issue of vaccination given that it can divide the people while the role of the church is to unify them.

"Many of our priests and bishops are vaccinated. However, people concerned with the possibility of mandatory measures from the nation's civic authorities may consider that as an impairment of freedoms and rights," he said.

Serafim acknowledged the views on whether to vaccinate vary but noted that people can differ in their opinions on the matter and still pray side by side.

"Mutual respect and patience is our Christian minimum," he said.

Regarding safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gan supported the idea of providing additional education as many people as possible.

"Those who afraid to get vaccinated for some reasons should take precautions not to contaminate others, while those vaccinated should not condemn them and keep inward peace," he said.

