UrduPoint.com

Rosatom Considering Prospects For Floating NPPs For Gazprom's Arctic Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 06:20 AM

Rosatom Considering Prospects for Floating NPPs for Gazprom's Arctic Projects

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom is working on the possibility of providing Russian energy giant Gazprom with floating nuclear power plants (NPPs) for Arctic projects, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom's Northern Sea Route Directorate, told Sputnik.

"In our opinion, floating nuclear power units could be most suitable for Gazprom," Kulinko said, adding that "from the point of view of its promising projects, it is purely technologically more profitable for Gazprom to work with Rosatom, rather than build its own gas turbines, and, at the expense of nuclear technologies, to get quite cheap electricity by northern standards."

Kulinko said that Rosatom is currently working in that direction.

He also specified that large investors working in the Arctic "definitely have an interest" in floating nuclear power plants.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Nuclear Gas From

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.