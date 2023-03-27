MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom is working on the possibility of providing Russian energy giant Gazprom with floating nuclear power plants (NPPs) for Arctic projects, Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom's Northern Sea Route Directorate, told Sputnik.

"In our opinion, floating nuclear power units could be most suitable for Gazprom," Kulinko said, adding that "from the point of view of its promising projects, it is purely technologically more profitable for Gazprom to work with Rosatom, rather than build its own gas turbines, and, at the expense of nuclear technologies, to get quite cheap electricity by northern standards."

Kulinko said that Rosatom is currently working in that direction.

He also specified that large investors working in the Arctic "definitely have an interest" in floating nuclear power plants.