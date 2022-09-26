UrduPoint.com

Rosatom's Likhachev, Hungary's Szijjarto Discuss Paks NPP In Vienna - Russian Agency

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Russian state atomic agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev has discussed with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) near Budapest on the sidelines of the 66th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, the Russian agency said on Monday.

"The parties noted the importance of the transition of the Paks-2 NPP project to the phase of direct construction after obtaining the main licenses in late August, and also discussed further steps that will allow the construction of the plant to continue within the agreed schedule," the agency said in a statement.

