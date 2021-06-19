UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Congratulates Winner Of Iran's Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:50 AM

Rouhani Congratulates Winner of Iran's Presidential Election

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday congratulated the winner of the presidential election without naming him.

"Congratulations to the people's elect. Since it has not yet been officially announced, I will postpone the official salutes a little, taking into account the law.

It is clear who received the required number of votes," Rouhani said, expressing the hope that in 45 days the winner will take up presidential duties.

