RPT - US State Department Acting Inspector General Akard To Leave Post - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Acting US State Department Inspector General Stephen Akard is resigning after roughly three months in his post and will return to the private sector, a spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Ambassador Stephen J. Akard, the State Department's Acting Inspector General and the Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, has announced he is returning to the private sector after years of public service," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Akard took over as the State Department watchdog in May after President Donald Trump fired former Inspector General Steve Linick because he had lost full confidence in him.

Deputy Inspector General, Diana Shaw, will become the new Acting Inspector General at the State Department, the spokesperson said.

Linick was fired as he was investigating the Trump administration's emergency declaration in May 2019 to approve more than $8 billion in arms sales to countries in the Persian Gulf.

