RugbyU: Italy Team To Play Wales In Six Nations
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Italy team for the Six Nations international against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday (kick off 1415 GMT):
Italy (15-1)
Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (capt), Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Mirco Spagnolo, Giosue Zilocchi, Andrea Zambonin, Ross Vintcent, Manuel Zuliani, Martin Page-Relo, Leonardo Marin
