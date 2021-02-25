BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov visited the Sputnik V vaccination center in Jose Clemente Paz (Buenos Aires province).

The center is located in the oncological hospital of the city, about 100 people are vaccinated there every day.

The Russian vaccine began arriving in Argentina last December.

"Someone initially criticized Argentina for being too quick to come to an agreement with Russia. A campaign was launched in the international media to discredit Sputnik V. This campaign, unfortunately, also affected Argentina.

But after the completion of clinical trials and publications, including including in The Lancet, there is no doubt that the Russian vaccine is one of the best in the world, it is safe and effective," the ambassador said, addressing the hospital's medical staff.

"For Russia, the priority is vaccination of its own population. But at this difficult difficult moment we could not leave the friendly and close Argentine people in trouble, we came to their aid. We will always help each other," he said.