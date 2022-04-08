Russia-Bahrain Intergovernmental Commission to Meet in Manama This Year - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Russia hopes to intensify trade cooperation with Bahrain and bring more dynamism to the work of the intergovernmental Russian-Bahraini commission, which will meet later this year in Manama, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We considered ways to increase business cooperation, quantitative indicators of trade turnover, its diversification, and in this regard, we praised the work and most importantly we expressed the hope for its activation, of the Russia-Bahrain Intergovernmental Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation. Its third meeting is scheduled to be held this year in Manama," the official said at a joint press-conference after meeting with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

The minister welcomed the continuing cooperation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Bahrain's Mumtalakat Fund on different directions and expressed the hope that the funds will further develop their joint platform. Besides the economic dimension, the foreign minister addressed cooperation in culture and noted that Russia is interested in holding the 'Days of Russian culture' in Bahrain this year.

The first meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Bahraini Commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation first took place in 2017 in Manama.