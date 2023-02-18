Russia, Burkina Faso to Create Joint Commission on Trade - Rouamba

Burkina Faso is negotiating a joint commission on economic cooperation and trade with Russia, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba told Sputnik in an interview

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) Burkina Faso is negotiating a joint commission on economic cooperation and trade with Russia, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba told Sputnik in an interview.

She said the commission could be set up "this or maybe next year." Once operational, the new body will help the two nations reach treaties in mutually beneficial areas.

"Debates and discussions are already ongoing. Technical experts are working out different issues," Rouamba said, adding she wanted the process to move ahead as fast as possible.

The minister said she hoped that the permanent Russian diplomatic mission would return to the Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

Russia named Alexey Saltykov its new ambassador in Burkina Faso and in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire. He has recently met with Burkina Faso's interim president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, Rouamba said.

"They had a very fruitful exchange of opinions. They talked about the ambassador's return so that we could cooperate at the diplomatic level in certain areas that we believe have not been covered," the minister said.

Rouamba identified defense cooperation as an area of particular importance to the western African country. She said that Burkina Faso and Russia had never broken off their military ties, as evidenced by the growing number of Burkinabe officers receiving military training in Russia.