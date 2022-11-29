UrduPoint.com

Russia Calls On US To Behave In Accordance With International Law In Syria - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Russia calls on the US "occupying forces" in Syria to behave in accordance with international humanitarian law, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

"We call on Washington not to make appeals to fulfillment of international humanitarian law but also rather take specific measures to ensure that American occupying forces in Syria fulfill these norms," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.

The Russian ambassador said that achieving long-term and lasting peace in Syria is only possible if the country's territorial integrity is re-established.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq against bases of the People's Defense Units and the Kurdistan Workers' Party - both outlawed in Turkey as terrorist organizations. The strikes came after the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed in the strikes.

On November 24, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that Ankara's priority in northern Syria was to prevent a terrorist threat against Turkey.

