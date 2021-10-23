UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol In Pacific Ocean - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:23 PM

Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," the ministry said in a statement.

The vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practiced joint tactical maneuvering, the statement read.

Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.

From October 14-17, Russia and China held joint naval exercise Maritime Interaction-2021 in the Sea of Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.

Related Topics

Fire Russia China Japan October From

Recent Stories

Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate ma ..

Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate masses about cyber crimes

4 minutes ago
 68 dengue patients under treatment in Khyber Teach ..

68 dengue patients under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Af ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

11 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh acknowledges UAEU’s top volunteer ..

Zaki Nusseibeh acknowledges UAEU’s top volunteer students

13 minutes ago
 Opposition launches countrywide protest against go ..

Opposition launches countrywide protest against govt over inflation

17 minutes ago
 UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vac ..

UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vaccine to over 102 million child ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.