Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Russian and Chinese warships conducted the first joint patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"The warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese naval forces conducted the first patrol in the western Pacific Ocean from October 17-23," the ministry said in a statement.

The vessels traversed the Sea of Japan as part of the patrol and practiced joint tactical maneuvering, the statement read.

Russia was represented by 10 ships of the Pacific Fleet, while five vessels took part in the patrol from the Chinese side.

From October 14-17, Russia and China held joint naval exercise Maritime Interaction-2021 in the Sea of Japan. The crews worked out joint tactical maneuvering, anti-mine support of detachments, as well as conducted artillery fire at sea targets, among other things, according to the Russian military.