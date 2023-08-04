Open Menu

Russia, China Discuss Transport Infrastructure At Mutual Border - Consulate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Russia, China Discuss Transport Infrastructure at Mutual Border - Consulate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Russia's Consulate General in Harbin said on Friday that Consul Sergei Linnik met with Governor of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang Liang Huiling to discuss bilateral regional-level cooperation and the improvement of checkpoints and transport infrastructure at bilateral border.

"A meeting between Russian Consul-General in Harbin Sergei Linnik and Governor of China's province of Heilongjiang Liang Huiling was held on August 3. Officials highly appreciated the level of interregional cooperation in all spheres," the Russian diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

The Chinese governor presented a detailed briefing about the province of Heilongjiang, including its industrial and trade potential, and stressed the priority of developing ties with Russia, the consulate said.

It also said that over the first half of 2023 the province's trade with Russia's regions increased by 15.

9%.

"The importance of improving the functioning of checkpoints and transport infrastructure at the Russian-Chinese border was highlighted. In that regard, officials mentioned perspective projects, such as a a ropeway between the cities of Blagoveshchensk (in Russia) and Heihe (in China) and the development of the Dzhalinda-Mohe border crossing," the consulate said.

It added that the "parties expressed willingness to continue contacts in the interest of promoting further cooperation and cementing interregional ties."

On July 28, the first cargo train from China arrived in Russia via a railroad bridge over the Amur River, marking the launch of a new trade route between the countries.

In February 2022, Russia and China adopted a roadmap to increase bilateral trade in goods and services to $200 billion by 2024.

Related Topics

Governor Russia China Heihe Harbin Blagoveshchensk February July August Border All From Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas ..

ADNOC to acquire 30% equity stake in Absheron gas field

8 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal ..

PM to inaugurate "Salam Pakistan" brand, "e-Portal" today

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

12 hours ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

12 hours ago
Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

12 hours ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

12 hours ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

12 hours ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

12 hours ago
 Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

12 hours ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

12 hours ago

More Stories From World