Russia, China Discuss Transport Infrastructure at Mutual Border - Consulate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Russia's Consulate General in Harbin said on Friday that Consul Sergei Linnik met with Governor of China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang Liang Huiling to discuss bilateral regional-level cooperation and the improvement of checkpoints and transport infrastructure at bilateral border.

"A meeting between Russian Consul-General in Harbin Sergei Linnik and Governor of China's province of Heilongjiang Liang Huiling was held on August 3. Officials highly appreciated the level of interregional cooperation in all spheres," the Russian diplomatic mission said on Telegram.

The Chinese governor presented a detailed briefing about the province of Heilongjiang, including its industrial and trade potential, and stressed the priority of developing ties with Russia, the consulate said.

It also said that over the first half of 2023 the province's trade with Russia's regions increased by 15.

9%.

"The importance of improving the functioning of checkpoints and transport infrastructure at the Russian-Chinese border was highlighted. In that regard, officials mentioned perspective projects, such as a a ropeway between the cities of Blagoveshchensk (in Russia) and Heihe (in China) and the development of the Dzhalinda-Mohe border crossing," the consulate said.

It added that the "parties expressed willingness to continue contacts in the interest of promoting further cooperation and cementing interregional ties."

On July 28, the first cargo train from China arrived in Russia via a railroad bridge over the Amur River, marking the launch of a new trade route between the countries.

In February 2022, Russia and China adopted a roadmap to increase bilateral trade in goods and services to $200 billion by 2024.