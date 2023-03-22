Russia, China to Prepare Roadmap on 'Nuclear Technologies of Future' Cooperation - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia and China will prepare a roadmap for the implementation of a comprehensive program of long-term cooperation in the field of fast neutron reactors and closing the nuclear fuel cycle by the end of 2024, Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

The program was signed by Rosatom and China Atomic Energy Authority on Tuesday within the framework of the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow. The document is comprehensive and covers several key areas, including expanding cooperation in current projects, as well as implementing new projects related to fast neutron reactors, production of uranium-plutonium fuel, spent nuclear fuel management, Rosatom said.

"The comprehensive program provides for the preparation of a roadmap for its implementation by the end of 2024. In essence, we are talking about cooperation for decades to come and the formation of vectors for the development of nuclear energy at the global level," the agency said in a statement.