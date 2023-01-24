Russia, Eswatini Interested in Cooperation in Energy, Agriculture, Grain Supplies - Lavrov

Russia and Eswatini have a shared interest in increasing bilateral energy and agriculture cooperation as well as in boosting grain supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MBABANE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia and Eswatini have a shared interest in increasing bilateral energy and agriculture cooperation as well as in boosting grain supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov arrived in Eswatini earlier in the day as part of his African tour and held talks with Foreign Minister Thuli Dladla.

"We outlined business cooperation priorities.

The minister (of Eswatini) listed them: exploration, mining, energy, agriculture, including the supply of Russian grain, the cultivation of our crops on the territory of Eswatini and the construction of irrigation systems in this country," Lavrov said following his talks with Dladla.

Later in the day, the Russian minister is also expected to meet with Eswatini's acting minister of national defense and security, Prince Sicalo Dlamini, and Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini.