Russia Evacuates Dozens Of Children From Belgorod

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

Dozens of schoolchildren were evacuated from the Russian border city of Belgorod on Wednesday following a spate of deadly Ukrainian shelling attacks, the region's governor said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Dozens of schoolchildren were evacuated from the Russian border city of Belgorod on Wednesday following a spate of deadly Ukrainian shelling attacks, the region's governor said.

Some 300 residents had already left Belgorod, the biggest evacuation from a major Russian city since Moscow launched hostilities against Ukraine in February 2022.

The first group of children have left Belgorod for the neighbouring region of Voronezh, which is further from the border, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Ninety-three children from first to fourth grade from different schools of the city will have a rest and gain health in children's health camps," he added.

More Stories From World