Open Menu

Russia Evacuates Over 4,000 People After Dam Burst

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Russia evacuates over 4,000 people after dam burst

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Russia said Saturday it had evacuated more than 4,000 people in the Orenburg region, which lies near the Kazakhstan border, due to flooding after a dam burst.

Emergency services had been working through the night after a dam burst in the city of Orsk, near the border with Kazakhstan.

The press service of the Orenburg governor said "4,208 people, including 1,019 children" had been evacuated and more than 2,500 homes were affected by the flooding after a dam burst on Friday following torrential rain.

Russia opened a criminal case on "negligence and violation of construction safety rules" into the burst of the dam, built in 2014.

Authorities said the situation was difficult throughout the region, warning of a dangerous water level on the Ural river in the main city of Orenburg.

Governor Denis Pasler said the flood had reached its "peak", saying the situation was especially difficult in Orsk.

Russian emergency services published images of rescue workers going through villages on boats and hover crafts.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the floods were one of the worst natural disasters in Kazakhstan in 80 years.

He called for authorities in the Central Asian country to be ready to help those affected.

Several regions in the Urals and western Siberia have been affected by floods at the start of spring.

bur/cw

Related Topics

Governor Flood Water Russia Dam Orsk Orenburg Kazakhstan Border Criminals Asia

Recent Stories

 

 

10 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

14 minutes ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

3 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

3 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

17 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

17 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

17 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

17 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

17 hours ago

More Stories From World