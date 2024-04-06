Russia Evacuates Over 4,000 People After Dam Burst
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Russia said Saturday it had evacuated more than 4,000 people in the Orenburg region, which lies near the Kazakhstan border, due to flooding after a dam burst.
Emergency services had been working through the night after a dam burst in the city of Orsk, near the border with Kazakhstan.
The press service of the Orenburg governor said "4,208 people, including 1,019 children" had been evacuated and more than 2,500 homes were affected by the flooding after a dam burst on Friday following torrential rain.
Russia opened a criminal case on "negligence and violation of construction safety rules" into the burst of the dam, built in 2014.
Authorities said the situation was difficult throughout the region, warning of a dangerous water level on the Ural river in the main city of Orenburg.
Governor Denis Pasler said the flood had reached its "peak", saying the situation was especially difficult in Orsk.
Russian emergency services published images of rescue workers going through villages on boats and hover crafts.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the floods were one of the worst natural disasters in Kazakhstan in 80 years.
He called for authorities in the Central Asian country to be ready to help those affected.
Several regions in the Urals and western Siberia have been affected by floods at the start of spring.
bur/cw
Recent Stories
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh
More Stories From World
-
Brumbies eclipse Waratahs in four-try Super Rugby display8 minutes ago
-
Ukraine faces key battle in Chasiv Yar, a 'door' to Donbas1 hour ago
-
Mexico gives Ecuadoran ex-VP asylum amid diplomatic row2 hours ago
-
Mexico suspends relations with Ecuador after embassy storming2 hours ago
-
Mexico cuts ties with Ecuador after embassy storming2 hours ago
-
US says truce talks on, after Gaza aid worker death outcry2 hours ago
-
Verstappen grabs pole in Japan for Red Bull one-two2 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Kharkiv kills six2 hours ago
-
US, China agree to hold talks on 'balanced economic growth'3 hours ago
-
Taiwan helicopters pluck quake-stranded tourists to safety4 hours ago
-
Verstappen grabs pole in Japan for Red Bull one-two4 hours ago
-
Four killed in coal mine accident in central China4 hours ago