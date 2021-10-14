Russia Expects Taliban to Deal With IS Without External Support - Foreign Ministry

Russia expects that the Taliban will be able to deal with Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, both banned in Russia) without external support as they have promised, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

The spokeswoman mentioned that Moscow is "concerned" over the IS activity in Afghanistan.

"We hope that the words of the new Kabul authorities about their ability to deal with ISIS alone without external support will be put into practice," Zakharova told a press conference.

The ministry's spokeswoman also said that Russia expects a Taliban delegation to visit Moscow next week and attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan.