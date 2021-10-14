UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Taliban To Deal With IS Without External Support - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:19 PM

Russia Expects Taliban to Deal With IS Without External Support - Foreign Ministry

Russia expects that the Taliban will be able to deal with Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, both banned in Russia) without external support as they have promised, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia expects that the Taliban will be able to deal with Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, both banned in Russia) without external support as they have promised, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman mentioned that Moscow is "concerned" over the IS activity in Afghanistan.

"We hope that the words of the new Kabul authorities about their ability to deal with ISIS alone without external support will be put into practice," Zakharova told a press conference.

The ministry's spokeswoman also said that Russia expects a Taliban delegation to visit Moscow next week and attend the Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia ISIS Visit

Recent Stories

Accused arrested for brandishing weapon

Accused arrested for brandishing weapon

1 minute ago
 Taiwan to Refrain From Starting War Against Mainla ..

Taiwan to Refrain From Starting War Against Mainland China - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Rosneft, BP Discuss Potential Deliveries of 10Bln ..

Rosneft, BP Discuss Potential Deliveries of 10Bln Cubic Meters of Russian Gas to ..

1 minute ago
 Excise dept collects Rs 100m extra property tax in ..

Excise dept collects Rs 100m extra property tax in first quarter

1 minute ago
 PM emphasizes close coordination between Pakistan ..

PM emphasizes close coordination between Pakistan and Iran on Afghanistan situat ..

11 minutes ago
 PHF organizes virtual session to mark Internationa ..

PHF organizes virtual session to mark International Disaster Reduction Day

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.