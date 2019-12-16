(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia has not faced any major cyberspace incident capable of damaging government entities in 2019 thanks to experts' effort to remove security vulnerabilities, the deputy head of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents said on Monday.

"This year, 182 notifications about vulnerabilities were sent, which made it possible to prevent implementation of attacks on many objects of critically important infrastructure, including abroad. As a result, not a single major computer incident capable of affecting the national governance system or the country's economy was allowed," Nikolay Murashov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

He specified that Russia's space and rocket industry, defense industry and chemical industry were among those sectors that had faced most of the prevented cyberattacks.

"Malefactors look into every opportunity to obtain secret information in these sectors, including information that amounts to commercial secret or any other secret protected by law," Murashov added.

He also said that over 12,000 foreign websites jeopardizing Russia's interests were blocked in 2019.

The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents was established in the fall of 2018 under request of the head of the country's Federal Security Service. The center coordinates identification, prevention and elimination of consequences of cyberattacks.