UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Faced No Major Cyberspace Incident Damaging Gov't Entities In 2019- Security Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 03:50 PM

Russia Faced No Major Cyberspace Incident Damaging Gov't Entities in 2019- Security Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russia has not faced any major cyberspace incident capable of damaging government entities in 2019 thanks to experts' effort to remove security vulnerabilities, the deputy head of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents said on Monday.

"This year, 182 notifications about vulnerabilities were sent, which made it possible to prevent implementation of attacks on many objects of critically important infrastructure, including abroad. As a result, not a single major computer incident capable of affecting the national governance system or the country's economy was allowed," Nikolay Murashov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency.

He specified that Russia's space and rocket industry, defense industry and chemical industry were among those sectors that had faced most of the prevented cyberattacks.

"Malefactors look into every opportunity to obtain secret information in these sectors, including information that amounts to commercial secret or any other secret protected by law," Murashov added.

He also said that over 12,000 foreign websites jeopardizing Russia's interests were blocked in 2019.

The National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents was established in the fall of 2018 under request of the head of the country's Federal Security Service. The center coordinates identification, prevention and elimination of consequences of cyberattacks.

Related Topics

Russia 2018 2019 Government Industry

Recent Stories

Swedish singer Zara Larsson turns 22 today

42 minutes ago

PM Khan visits Bahrain to attend its National Day ..

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Airports complete trials ..

1 hour ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

1 hour ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.