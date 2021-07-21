UrduPoint.com
Russia In Preliminary Negotiations With Foreign Partners On Su-57 Deliveries - Official

Wed 21st July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Russia in Preliminary Negotiations With Foreign Partners on Su-57 Deliveries - Official

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia has started preliminary negotiations with foreign customers on possible deliveries of the Su-57 fighter, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev said.

"Partners are interested, we are conducting preliminary negotiations with some of them," Shugayev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show in the Moscow region.

"We see a great interest in the justifiably expensive and highly promising fifth-generation Su-57 aircraft. Naturally, countries that can afford such a high-tech machine with very, very 'serious' characteristics of various kinds are those countries that we could call creditworthy," Shugayev added.

Su-57 is a fifth-generation Russian multifunctional fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets. It has a supersonic cruising flight speed, inboard armament and antiradar coating.

The MAKS-2021 international aviation and space show is taking place from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

