Russia Invites Serbian Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow Soon - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia Invites Serbian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Soon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Russia invited Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic to visit Moscow in the near future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We have invited Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic to pay a visit to Russia in the very near future.

I hope that the plane on which he will fly ” regular or special ” will not be subjected to another shameful punishment by Brussels and its clients, which have lost all decorum," Lavrov said at a press conference.

Earlier, the countries neighboring Serbia closed the airspace for the flight of Lavrov's plane, his visit was scheduled for June 6-7.

