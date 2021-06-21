UrduPoint.com
Russia, Israel In Talks On Mutual Recognition Of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia, Israel in Talks on Mutual Recognition of COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Russian and Israeli ministries are discussing the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates, which will be a step toward resuming travel, a Russian deputy foreign minister said Monday.

"Talks are underway between the foreign ministries and between the ministries of health.

They have not yet published a list of vaccines that are planned for approval," Yevgeny Ivanov told reporters.

He said Russia was discussing mutual recognition of vaccine certification with other interested countries.

Israel prepares to open doors to vaccinated travelers starting July 1, more than a year after shutting the borders at the start of the pandemic in March last year. A list of approved vaccines will be announced separately.

More Stories From World

