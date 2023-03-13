Russia Not Objecting Extension of Grain Deal, But Only for 60 Days - Vershinin

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 09:46 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Russia does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on monday.

The diplomat held talks with UN representatives on the situation with the grain deal earlier in the day.

"The Russian side, noting the 'package' nature of the Istanbul agreements proposed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, does not object to another extension of the 'Black Sea Initiative' after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days," the deputy foreign minister said at a briefing in Geneva.

Moscow's further position on the "grain deal" will be determined depending on real progress in normalizing Russia's agricultural exports, Vershinin said.

"Our further position will be determined depending on the real � not in words, but in deeds � progress in the normalization of our agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline," he said.

More Stories From World

