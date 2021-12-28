Russia Offers India to Develop New Tank Based on Armata - Military Corporation Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow has offered New Delhi to develop a new Indian combat tank on the basis of the Russian Armata platform, Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moscow has offered New Delhi to develop a new Indian combat tank on the basis of the Russian Armata platform, Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

"Taking into account Indian military plans on starting the development of new combat tank, in the framework of recently held Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation and Russian-Indian summit Indian counterparts were offered new directions of cooperation, including the development of armored fighting vehicles based of the Armata platform and on customers' technical inquiries," Reshetnikova has said in an interview.