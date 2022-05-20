UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Receive Hamas Leader, Visit Being Coordinated - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Moscow is ready to receive Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, but the visit has not been scheduled yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Sputnik on Friday.

"I cannot confirm this, there is no agreed date. We discussed it when Mousa Abu Marzook, the deputy chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, was here (in Russia).

We are ready to receive the delegation, but the date is to be agreed on," Bogdanov said on the sidelines of the forum Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2022.

Media have reported that Haniyeh might go to Moscow in June.

Earlier in May, Bogdanov held a meeting with the Hamas delegation in the Russian foreign department, making a statement that Moscow is ready to offer the venue for an inter-Palestinian dialogue, adding that Russia expects the visits of the Fatah nationalist social democratic political party and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

