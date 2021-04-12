UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Receiving New Requests For S-400 Missile Defense Systems Deliveries - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:41 PM

Russia Receiving New Requests for S-400 Missile Defense Systems Deliveries - Official

Russia continues to receive fresh orders for the deliveries of S-400 Triumph air defense systems from foreign countries, Valeria Reshetnikova, the press officer of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia continues to receive fresh orders for the deliveries of S-400 Triumph air defense systems from foreign countries, Valeria Reshetnikova, the press officer of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), said on Monday.

In March, FSMTC chief Dmitry Shugaev said that Russia has started negotiations with as many as five countries on S-400 deliveries.

"We acknowledge a continuing interest of other potential buyers in S-400, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is receiving respective requests. Today, only this system is able to provide the guaranteed destruction of both cruise and ballistic missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles of different classes," Reshetnikova said, commenting on S-400 delivery time to India.

According to her, Russia and India continue their work on the contract concerning S-400 supplies in accordance with the plan. The sides will announce its delivery time soon.

S-400 Triumph missile system is aimed at the highly effective elimination of strategic and tactical airplanes, ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets and other air attack weapons with different capabilities, including electronic.

Related Topics

India Attack Russia Vehicles March From

Recent Stories

Speakers underlines effective banana waste utiliza ..

43 seconds ago

Libya's Reconciliation Body to Be Tasked With Ensu ..

45 seconds ago

Saqr Ghobash visits Expo 2020 Dubai site

27 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources urges private sector c ..

27 minutes ago

Gagarin Flight Showed Any Complex Problems in Spac ..

48 seconds ago

Peace cannot be established on dead bodies of Kash ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.