Russia Receiving New Requests for S-400 Missile Defense Systems Deliveries - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia continues to receive fresh orders for the deliveries of S-400 Triumph air defense systems from foreign countries, Valeria Reshetnikova, the press officer of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), said on Monday.

In March, FSMTC chief Dmitry Shugaev said that Russia has started negotiations with as many as five countries on S-400 deliveries.

"We acknowledge a continuing interest of other potential buyers in S-400, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is receiving respective requests. Today, only this system is able to provide the guaranteed destruction of both cruise and ballistic missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles of different classes," Reshetnikova said, commenting on S-400 delivery time to India.

According to her, Russia and India continue their work on the contract concerning S-400 supplies in accordance with the plan. The sides will announce its delivery time soon.

S-400 Triumph missile system is aimed at the highly effective elimination of strategic and tactical airplanes, ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets and other air attack weapons with different capabilities, including electronic.