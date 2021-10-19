UrduPoint.com

Russia Registers 33,740 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Russia registered 33,740 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 34,325 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,060,752, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 33,740 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,492 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.42%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,700 infections, down from 6,823 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,220 cases, up from 3,097, and the Moscow region with 2,955 cases, up from 2,768.

The response center reported a new record of 1,015 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 998 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 225,325.

In the same 24 hours, 23,426 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 16,431 the day before, bringing the total to 7,040,481.

