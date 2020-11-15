Russia Reports 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia recorded 30 ceasefire violations in four Syrian provinces in the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded eight such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on ceasefire violations recorded 30 instances of firing...

in the provinces of Idlib (15), Aleppo (2), Latakia (8), Hama (5)," a daily bulletin said.

More than 170 Syrian refugees came back from Lebanon through two crossing points in the same period, the ministry estimated. Among them were 89 children and 52 women.

Syrian bomb squads cleared 22 explosive devices from more than 5 acres of land in the cities of Douma near Damascus, Deraa and the town of Osman and Al-Naim.