UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 30 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russia Reports 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russia recorded 30 ceasefire violations in four Syrian provinces in the past 24 hours, while Turkey recorded eight such incidents, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on ceasefire violations recorded 30 instances of firing...

in the provinces of Idlib (15), Aleppo (2), Latakia (8), Hama (5)," a daily bulletin said.

More than 170 Syrian refugees came back from Lebanon through two crossing points in the same period, the ministry estimated. Among them were 89 children and 52 women.

Syrian bomb squads cleared 22 explosive devices from more than 5 acres of land in the cities of Douma near Damascus, Deraa and the town of Osman and Al-Naim.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Douma Aleppo Same Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

36 minutes ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

3 hours ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.